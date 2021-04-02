Nick Offerman and Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

The Parks and Rec alum pulled a move Ron Swanson would undoubtedly approve of and released his own whisky in October 2019. The spirit, which has been aged for 11 years, boasts the signature Lagavulin peatiness with extra spices and notes of dried fruit. “I have traveled the world and sampled many attempts at pleasing nectars, but it is solely this distillation of Islay — a tiny, charismatic Scottish isle — that has claimed my palate,” the actor said in a statement. “Yea, and my heart into the bargain.”