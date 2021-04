Thomas Rhett

Bottoms up! The country singer revealed in January 2021 that he and his cousin, Jeff Worn, owned a new brand of tequila. “Extremely excited to share our new tequila Dos Primos, Spanish for “Two Cousins,” with y’all! This tequila is something @teamskillet and I have been working on for almost 3 years. Beyond proud of how it turned out,” he tweeted. “We can’t wait for y’all to try it.”