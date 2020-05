Freddie Prinze Jr.

The 24 alum, who almost went to culinary school prior to becoming an actor, released a cookbook, Back to the Kitchen, in 2016. He credits his mother for inspiring his love of food and told Bon Appétit in June 2016: “I love cooking for people. Restaurants are great, but when we’re in our own living room, we can have Michael Jackson and Prince playing in the background.”