Paris Hilton

The socialite surprised internet users in January 2020 when she debuted a new series on her YouTube channel called “Cooking With Paris.” She made lasagna in the first (and so far only) episode and touted her talents. “As you all know, well maybe not all of you know, but people who do know, know that I’m an amazing cook. Ever since I was a little girl, I would always go with my mom in the kitchen and she would cook these amazing pastas and lasagnas.”