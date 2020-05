Thomas Sadowski

The Newsroom alum told Us exclusively in December 2019 that he makes the “world’s best mac and cheese,” and his wife Amanda Seyfried agrees. “I am a good cook! I think I am a good cook,” the Wild star explained at the time. “My wife tells me that I make the world’s best macaroni and cheese and I actually agree with her. I was a short order cook before I was an actor so I’ve spent time in kitchens and stuff.”