Baskin Robbins Sundae

In the dessert department, Baskin Robbins named USS Butterscotch the Flavor of the Month for July as a nod to the fictional Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop in Hawkins, Indiana. The sweet treat, which is a decadent butterscotch-flavored ice cream with butterscotch pieces and a toffee-flavored ribbon, is modeled after a variety Eleven and the gang might feast on during a trip to the Starcourt Mall. The three-scoop sundae adds whipped cream and waffle sails.