Burger King’s Upside Down Whopper

In partnership with Coca-Cola and Netflix, select Burger King restaurants across the country began serving the Upside Down Whopper sandwich on June 21. The burger features exclusive, limited-edition packaging and the same ingredients as the original Whopper, just served upside down. Locations serving the Upside Down Whopper, including select restaurants in Miami and Los Angeles, also have limited edition T-shirts, crown’s, ketchup packets and pins inspired by the Netflix hit.

Stranger Things season 3 streams on Netflix on Thursday, July 4.