Candy

Though not specifically tied to the season 3 premiere, It’Sugar released an entire Stranger Things candy collection in October 2018, just in time for Halloween. The eight-piece lineup included a fruit-flavored My Little Pollywog gummy that measured just over three inches, exactly like Dustin’s pet Dart, and a gummy waffle complete with a butter pat that tasted like maple syrup, which was no doubt a nod to Eleven’s love of Eggos.