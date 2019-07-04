Coca-Cola

In a first-of-its-kind partnership for Netflix, the Stranger Things team collaborated with Coca-Cola to immerse viewers in 1980s nostalgia. New Coke will be available this summer via a (very) limited promotional run to revive one of 1985’s biggest cultural moments both on and off screen. Back in May, the brand began releasing a limited number of 12-oz cans of New Coke – the actual recipe from 1985 that was removed from shelves after thousands of consumers called to request the original recipe – as part of a bundle that also includes two New Coke cans along with two limited-edition glass bottles. Drink up!