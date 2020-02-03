Super Bowl Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and More Stars Share What They Ate on Super Bowl Sunday 2020: Photos By Samantha Leffler February 3, 2020 Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram; Inset: Shutterstock 16 13 / 16 Chrissy Teigen The Cravings author’s Super Bowl meal included her infamous Frito pie bar, tacos and more. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News