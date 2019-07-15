Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries

Taco Bell is serving up this tangy twist on Nacho Fries, known as Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries, in Memphis, Tennessee. This unique test item features boldly seasoned fries topped with shredded chicken, tangy buffalo sauce, nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Both the Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries and burrito can be purchased for $2.99, and many Taco Bell fans are eager to give this flavor combo a try. “What a time to be alive,” mused one excited Twitter user.