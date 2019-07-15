Vampire Steaked Fries

Customers in Chicago can now sink their teeth into the Vampire Steaked Fries. This test item features Taco Bell’s newest Vampire sauce, a spicy-savory marinade with the flavors of garlic and jalapeños that sounds like love at first bite. The Vampire Steaked Fries are topped with marinated steak, Vampire sauce, nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese and pico de gallo for $3.49. Order them wrapped in a warm flour tortilla for just $2.99. As one satisfied customer declared: “Vampire Steaked Fries burrito from @tacobell is easily my favorite item. Keep that as a permanent item please.”