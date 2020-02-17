Alyson Hannigan

The How I Met Your Mother alum admitted to Us Weekly in January 2020 that her husband, Alexis Denisof, is a better cook than she is, but explained that she’s got him beat when it comes to baking and decorating treats. “I love decorating so I will just do the cake out of the box,” she explained at the time. “I will do the cake mix just to get into the decorating because that’s my passion. I love the decorating because it’s basically crafting but with food and I’m an avid crafter.”