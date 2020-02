Blake Lively

The Gossip Girl alum has a bit of an obsession with baked goods, according to her husband, Ryan Reynolds. “Blake loves [to bake],” the Deadpool star told Entertainment Weekly in May 2018. “As a little girl, she and her mom, they grew up in a very modest household, and their aspiration was Martha Stewart’s magazines.” Reynolds also joked that he often gains weight during his time off because his wife is a “really good” baker.