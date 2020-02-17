Jennifer Garner

The Peppermint star frequently shows off her baking skills via her “Pretend Cooking Show,” in which she creates various edible creations in her California kitchen. In May 2019 the Alias alum made her own bagels and in January 2018 she whipped up a batch of scrumptious huckleberry English muffins. Garner has also been known to share her various baked goods with her coworkers. In May 2018 she made a blueberry buckle cake for the Camping cast and the sweet treat earned an impressive seven out of seven stars from her costar Lena Dunham.