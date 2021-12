Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Veep alum spoke about her love of baking during a March 2020 interview with Jimmy Kimmel while in quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m a baker, I love to bake,” she said after learning that the talk show host had made his own bread. “Remember I made you a pie once? I’m making that again this weekend because it’s my husband’s birthday, but I’ve been forbidden from baking because everyone is trying to eat healthy while we’re all quarantined up.”