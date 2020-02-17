Kylie Jenner

If Khloé is the queen of bread, then the Kylie Cosmetics founder has cupcakes on lock. The makeup mogul frequently bakes cupcakes on special occasions, such as Valentine’s Day and Halloween. She even threw together a batch during her cover shoot for Architectural Digest in March 2019. As the reality star’s interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard explained at the time, “She’s an avid baker and I designed the kitchen so she could enjoy cooking to the max. Double islands, one for cooking and one for eating (and chatting, chilling and drinking!).”