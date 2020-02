Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum took her love of baking to a new level in July 2014 when she cofounded a company called Foodstirs. The brand produces baking kits and mixes that consumers can create at home. “We bake all day. There’s no typical day,” Gellar told CNBC in February 2017 when describing the culture at her business. “We get up at five in the morning and don’t go to sleep until well into the next day!”