Taylor Swift

The “Blank Space” songstress is an avid baker who frequently uses her skills in the kitchen to show her appreciation for her pals. The Grammy winner baked friend Selena Gomez a birthday cake in July 2018 when the “Lose You to Love Me” singer turned 26, and in June 2019 she sent former rival Katy Perry a platter of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies after the pair reached a truce. She has also used Ina Garten’s recipe to create an American flag cake for the 4th of July and shared her own recipe for chai sugar cookies on Tumblr.