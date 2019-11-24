Ashley Darby

The Real Housewives of Potomac star and her husband, Michael Darby, opened an Australian-themed restaurant called Oz in 2015. Though the Arlington, Virginia, establishment served as the backdrop for many crucial RHOP moments, the couple announced in June 2019, as Ashley was preparing to deliver their first child, son Dean Michael Darby, that they would be closing the eatery in order to focus on other projects. “We are replacing one Aussie baby with a new Aussie baby, as we prepare to welcome our little boy,” Michael said in a statement.