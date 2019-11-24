Cynthia Bailey

Considering the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was once married to restauranteur Peter Thomas, it’s no surprise that she has entered the food and beverage business herself. In April 2019, the model opened The Bailey Wine Cellar in Atlanta. Though not a full-fledged restaurant, the establishment does sell, well, wine, along with some small food items. What’s more? The reality star’s latest venture holds an important place in her heart for more reasons than one: It’s where sportscaster Mike Hill asked for her hand in marriage in July 2019.