Lisa Vanderpump

When it comes to restaurant-ruling Housewives, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum easily takes the cake. Together with her husband, Ken Todd, Vanderpump owns four eateries in Los Angeles ⁠— Villa Blanca, Pump, Tom Tom and SUR. The latter establishment serves as the setting for the hit Bravo show Vanderpump Rules, which follows the lives of several SUR staff members. In March 2019, the Brit took her empire beyond California and opened Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. As she told Us in February 2019, just before the venue officially opened: “I think that the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, it’ll be like an oasis in the middle of the craziness that Vegas has to offer.”