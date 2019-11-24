Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey trio opened Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza in East Hanover, New Jersey, in May 2017. The eatery was meant to serve as a tribute to Joe and Teresa’s parents, Giacinto and Antonia, but it closed in January 2018 after less than a year in business. At the time, a source told Us the closure was related to a bad business deal. “Joe is done with Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza,” the insider explained. “The actual owner of the restaurant and Joe worked out this deal where Joe would get money … if he lent his name and image to the restaurant. But the owner never made good on his end of the deal so Joe is done.”