Buddy Valastro’s Sunday Gravy

Makes 6-8 servings

Served at Buddy V’s Ristorante, this “gravy” from the Cake Boss isn’t your typical Thanksgiving dish — but it’s just as delicious. Featuring meatballs, sausage, lamb and pork, this hearty meal will leave everyone at your dinner table absolutely stuffed.

INGREDIENTS:

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 1 meaty lamb neck bone (about 1 pound), cut crosswise into 2-inch pieces with a heavy knife (Ask your butcher to do this)

• Salt

• 1 pound sweet Italian sausage links (about 8 links)

• Braciole

• 1 large Spanish onion, diced

• 5 large garlic cloves, pressed

• 2 tbsps coarsely chopped fresh basil leaves

• 1 tbsp coarsely chopped fresh oregano leaves

• 3 28 oz cans whole plum tomatoes with their juice

• 3 28 oz cans crushed tomatoes with their juice

• 1 empty 28 oz tomato can, filled with cold water

• 2 tbsps sugar

• Meatballs

• Chunk of Parmigiano-Romano, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat oil in a heavy stockpot until it is shimmering (almost smoking). Use medium heat.



Lightly salt the lamb pieces. Add them to the pot and sear them, stirring, until golden brown all over (about five to seven minutes). Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Add sausage links to the pan and sear them, turning as they cook, until browning all over (about five to seven minutes). Transfer the braciole to the plate with the other meats.

Add the onions to the pot and cook, stirring, until softened but not browned (about five minutes). Stir in the garlic, basil and oregano, and cook, stirring, for about one minute.

Pour in the tomatoes and water and add the sugar. Stir and cook until the sauce comes to a boil. Lower the heat to bring the sauce to a simmer. Return the meats to the pot, along with the meatballs.

Cook the sauce, adjusting the heat to keep it at a low simmer, and stirring occasionally to ensure that nothing scorches, until cooked to your desired thickness. It can range from thin and mildly flavored to thick and richly flavored.

When done to your taste in two to three hours, use tongs to transfer the meats to a platter. Stir the sauce and reduce further, if necessary. Taste, and if necessary, add more salt.

Slice the sausage crosswise into individual portions. Remove the string or toothpicks from the braciole and slice it crosswise into portions. Arrange the meats and meatballs on a platter, including the neck bone pieces.

Serve the sauce with cooked pasta and grated Parmigiano-Romano, passing the platter of meatballs and sliced meats.