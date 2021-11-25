Geoffrey Zakarian’s Pomegranate-Ginger Sweet Potatoes with Pecans and Pumpkin Seeds

This recipe from the celebrity chef’s book, My Perfect Pantry: 150 Easy Recipes from 50 Essential Ingredients, will add the perfect pop of color to your Thanksgiving table. The autumnal dish is made with sweet potatoes, comforting spices, crunchy pecans and pumpkin seeds, and the entire thing is topped with a sweet, pomegranate-based syrup.

Makes 4 to 5 servings.

INGREDIENTS:

For the syrup:

• 2 cups pomegranate juice

• 1 12-ounce can of ginger ale

• 1/4 tsp ground ginger

• 1 tbsp unsalted butter

• Kosher salt, to taste

For the sweet potatoes:

• 3 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks (about 2.25 pounds)

• 4 sprigs fresh rosemary

• 1/2 lemon, thinly sliced

• 3 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil

• Kosher salt, to taste

• 1/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

• 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds, toasted

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

To make the syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine the pomegranate juice, ginger ale, and ginger. Bring to a boil and simmer rapidly until reduced to 1/3 to 1/2 cup. The mixture should be syrupy and coat the back of a spoon. Whisk in the butter, season with salt and keep warm.

To make the sweet potatoes: Toss the sweet potatoes with the rosemary, lemon slices and oil on a rimmed sheet pan. Season with salt. Roast until the sweet potatoes are tender, tossing once or twice, 30 to 40 minutes. Toss with the pecans and pumpkin seeds and roast 5 minutes more.

Plate the sweet potatoes on a platter and drizzle with the syrup, making sure you hit all of the potatoes.