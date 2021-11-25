Giada De Laurentiis’ Sweet and Salty Mashed Potatoes
Makes 6 servings
INGREDIENTS:
• 1 pound Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into small pieces
• 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into large pieces
• Kosher salt
• 1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature
• 1/2 cup heavy cream, at room temperature
• 1 vanilla bean, split and seeds scraped out
• 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest (from about 1 lemon)
• 3 tablespoons grapeseed oil
• 6 slices prosciutto, thinly sliced crosswise into julienne strips
INSTRUCTIONS:
Add both potatoes to a medium saucepan, cover with cold water and season well with salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer until fork-tender, about 10 minutes. Drain well.
Meanwhile, heat the butter in a small skillet over medium heat until the bits at the bottom of the skillet are deep brown, about seven minutes. Remove from the heat.
Transfer the potatoes to a ricer in batches and rice into a medium bowl. Add the butter, cream, vanilla seeds, lemon zest and 3/4 teaspoon salt and mix well with a rubber spatula to combine.
Heat the oil in a small pan over medium heat until hot. Add the prosciutto and cook, stirring often with a slotted spoon, until crispy and golden brown, about three minutes. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.
Transfer the mashed potatoes to a serving bowl and sprinkle with the crispy prosciutto before serving.