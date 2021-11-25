Gluten-Free Sweet Potato S’more Pie

A delightful take on the classic sweet potato dish, Honey Salt’s gluten-free sweet potato s’more combines classic holiday flavors, such as cinnamon and vanilla, with surprising twists, such as ginger and orange zest, to create a sweet and tangy dessert perfect for the holiday. Impress your friends and family with this easy, yet tasty, dish!

Makes 1 s’more pie.

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 lb sweet potato

• 3 oz melted butter

• 3 lb eggs

• 3 oz sugar

• 2 oz brown sugar

• 4 oz condensed milk

• 3 oz evaporated milk

• 6 g cinnamon

• 5 g nutmeg

• 5 g vanilla extract

• 1 tbsp orange zest

• 3 g ginger

• 1 gluten-free pie crust, dusted with cinnamon sugar

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat convection oven to 320 degrees.

Mix all dry ingredients.

Mix all wet ingredients and incorporate the dry ingredients.

Pour into gluten free pie crust (dusted with cinnamon sugar.)

Bake for 15 minutes and check for doneness. The dish may need 1 to 3 additional minutes to evenly finish.

Let it cool and enjoy!