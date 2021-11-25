Gordon Ramsay’s Roasted Cauliflower, Quinoa and Pomegranate Salad

Makes 4 servings

A nutritious yet tasty salad is a great way to start off your Thanksgiving feast, and Gordon Ramsay’s roasted cauliflower, quinoa and pomegranate salad is as healthy and scrumptious as it gets.

“Roasting brassicas like cauliflower, broccoli, kale and cabbage intensifies the flavor and they become sweet and almost caramelized around the edges,” the MasterChef judge told Us via his latest cookbook, Gordon Ramsay’s Healthy Lean & Fit: Mouthwatering Recipes to Fuel You for Life. “Cooking cauliflower this way and tossing it in this sharp pomegranate molasses dressing might just convert a few cauliflower haters to the cause.”

INGREDIENTS:

For the salad:

• 1 large cauliflower, cut into florets

• Olive oil, for drizzling

• Sea salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 1 cup quinoa, rinsed

• Small bunch of flat-leaf parsley, leaves picked

• Seeds from 1 pomegranate, to serve

For the dressing:

• 1 tbsp pomegranate molasses

• 1 tbsp white wine vinegar

• 1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

• 6 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

• Sea salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Place the cauliflower florets on a baking sheet and drizzle with a little olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss in the oil to coat. Transfer to the oven and roast for about 20 minutes, turning the cauliflower halfway through, until browned in places. Remove from the oven once cooked.

Then cook the quinoa, according to the package instructions.

Using a small whisk or a fork, mix the ingredients for the dressing together with a pinch of salt and pepper until completely combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.

Put the cooked quinoa and the cauliflower into a large bowl. Drizzle with the dressing and fold in the parsley leaves. Scatter over the pomegranate seeds and serve.

Excerpted from the book Gordon Ramsay’s Healthy Lean & Fit: Mouthwatering Recipes to Fuel You for Life by Gordon Ramsay. Copyright © 2018 by Gordon Ramsay. Reprinted with permission of Grand Central Life & Style. All rights reserved.