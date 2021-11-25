Martina McBride’s Green Beans With Goat Cheese and Warm Bacon Dressing

Makes 12 servings

INGREDIENTS:

• 3 pounds green beans, trimmed

• 1⁄2 pound smoked bacon, chopped (about 6 to 8 slices)

• 1⁄2 cup chopped shallots (about 3)

• 2 garlic cloves, chopped

• 1⁄4 cup sherry wine vinegar

• 3 tbsps Dijon mustard

• 1 tsp dry mustard

• 1⁄2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• Kosher salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 1 cup crumbled goat cheese

• 1⁄2 cup dried sweetened cranberries

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cook the beans in a large pot of boiling water until tender-crisp, about five minutes. Drain.

Rinse with cold water, and drain. Pat dry. (Beans can be prepared one day ahead. Wrap in paper towels, put in a zip-lock plastic bag, and chill. Bring to room temp before continuing.)

Place the beans in a large bowl. Cook the bacon in a skillet, and transfer to paper towels to drain, reserving the drippings in skillet. Add the shallots and garlic to the drippings in skillet. Saute over medium, one minute or just until soft. Add the vinegar, Dijon, and dry mustard. Whisk, stirring to loosen the browned bits in the bottom of the skillet. Whisk in the olive oil. Season with salt and black pepper.

Toss the beans with the warm dressing. Sprinkle with the bacon, goat cheese and dried cranberries. Serve immediately.

Excerpted from Martina’s Kitchen Mix by Martina McBride. Copyright © 2018 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Meredith Corporation. New York, NY. All rights reserved.