Richard Blais’ Gluten Free Cornbread Stuffing with Walnuts & Pomegranate

Makes 4-5 servings



INGREDIENTS:

• 8 cups gluten free cornbread, cut into cubes

• 1 tsp Morton fine sea salt

• 2 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tbsp canola oil

• 1 cup carrots, chopped

• 1 large poblano chile, chopped, seeds removed

• 1 cup celery, chopped

• 2 cups yellow onion, chopped

• 2 tsp oregano

• 1 tsp cumin

• 1 tsp coriander

• 1 cup blanched walnuts, chopped

• 4 cups vegetable stock (or turkey stock)

• 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 1 cup pomegranate seeds

• 1 tsp Morton coarse sea salt

• 1 bunch cilantro, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Season cornbread cubes on all sides with Morton Fine Sea Salt, pepper, and olive oil. Place cornbread on a baking sheet and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until cubes are golden brown and crispy. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add carrots and poblano and cook for one minute.

Add celery, onion, oregano, cumin, coriander and walnuts and cook another two to three minutes, or until onions are translucent.

Add vegetable stock and cook another three minutes, slightly reducing the stock.

Add parmesan cheese and cornbread and mix well.

Pour mixture into a nonstick shallow baking dish, and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.



Remove from oven and finish with pomegranate seeds, Morton coarse sea salt and chopped cilantro. Serve warm.