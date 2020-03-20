How Often He Orders in a Day

Postmates documented that The Weeknd used the app a record amount of times on April 27, 2018, when he placed four separate orders. The “Starboy” artist kicked things off at 3 a.m. with a loaded delivery from Denny’s that featured a double cheeseburger, peanut butter cream pancake breakfast and mozzarella cheese sticks.

Later on, he ordered items such as tex mex egg rolls from The Cheesecake Factory 11 a.m. and a yellowfin tuna salad from Joey at 8 p.m. He closed things out by placing an order to Almaza at 11 p.m., getting meals such as the chicken kabob.