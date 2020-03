The Times He Postmated Non-Food Items

Unlike Grubhub and UberEats, Postmates isn’t just for food deliveries — and The Weeknd has taken full advantage of this feature. He got a leash and chew toys from Happy Paws for his dog, Caesar, at 7 a.m. on October 26, 2017. He ordered several board games, including Connect Four, Uno Deluxe, Scattergories and Catch Phrase from Barnes & Noble on August 17, 2018. And in December 2016 and October 2018, The Weeknd Postmated Call of Duty games.