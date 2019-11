Justin Bieber

The “I Don’t Care” singer definitely didn’t care about this trendy food. When the Canadian crooner got his hands on three of the sought-after sandwiches in November 2019, he tried one and gave it an honest review. “It’s good but it’s not worth the hype,” he declared in an Instagram Story. A menu item that did get the Grammy winner’s approval, however, was one of the chain’s most popular drinks. “Sweet tea’s bangin’ though,” he added.