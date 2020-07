The Fresh Avocado Hack

In July 2020, a TikTok user shared the “best life hack ever” involving how to keep an avocado fresh when you’re only in the mood for half of the fruit. Though avocados are prone to turning brown soon after they’ve been sliced open, putting the unused half flesh side down in an inch or two of water in a resealable container is enough to keep it ripe and green for at least 24 hours. See the hack in action here.