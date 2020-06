The Lemon Juice Hack

Who needs a citrus juicer anymore? As several TikTok users have proven, all you really need to juice a lemon is a skewer. If you place the sharp object into the end of the fruit and allow it to come through on the other side before removing it, you can get the juice out without ever even cutting up the lemon. All you need to do is squeeze. The best part about this hack is that it also prevents any seeds from getting into your food. See for yourself here.