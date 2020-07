The Mango Hack

In July 2020, TikTok user Katie Feeney shared the unorthodox way her boyfriend slices and eats mangoes. The hack, which has since gone viral, starts by cutting all the way around the middle of the mango and exposing the “lollipop” center. After eating the middle piece, you can then snack on the rest of the fruit with a spoon without ever having to peel it. Instead, the peel effectively acts as a dish. See the hack here.