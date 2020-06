The Peanut Butter Jar Hack

TikTok user @shopsplat made a video proving that you don’t need to spend time scrapping the last bits of peanut butter from inside the depths of the jar. Instead, the user showed that if you spin the jar around on a flat surface in the same direction many times, the force will cause all of the peanut butter to rise to the top of the container, making it look good as new. See the hack for yourself here.