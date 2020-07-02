The White Claw Coaster Hack

As TikToker @kreativelykelly proved in June 2020, it’s totally possible to make White Claw coasters out of one of the beverage’s cans. To start, you need to cut the top and bottom of the can off and then cut the middle portion so it rests flat on a surface. Then, wash what’s left of the middle to remove any White Claw residue. Using a wooden circle, you then cut the shape of your coaster from the middle portion of the can and glue the two together. Cut and sand the edges and add resin to the top. For the finishing touch, glue a circular piece of cork to the bottom. Watch the hack in action here.