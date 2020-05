Dalgona Coffee

One of TikTok’s most enduring food trends, this fluffy yet creamy beverage is made by whisking together equal parts instant coffee, granulated sugar and water at a rapid pace. The finished product is then served over milk and ice. While this trend can trace its roots to TikTok and began showing up on the app in March 2020, it’s now popular on a variety of platforms including Instagram and YouTube. Here’s a cooking demo if you’re curious about trying it.