Pancake Cereal

This trendy food, which started making the rounds on TikTok in April 2020, combines two breakfast staples. More specifically, it consists of bite-sized pancakes that are placed in a bowl with butter and maple syrup (instead of milk) and then eaten as cereal. The trick is finding a tool, like a piping bag, that’s capable of forming mini-pancakes. From there, you can add sprinkles, icing and other interesting touches. Interested? Give this colorful recipe a try.