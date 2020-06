The “Pinkity Drinkity”

TikTok users began having a little fun in June 2020 when several of them told their significant others to order something called a “Pinkity Drinkity” from Starbucks. The only problem? The rhyming beverage doesn’t exist, though a similar pink drink does. The reactions from Starbucks baristas (and the fooled partners) are pretty hilarious. See for yourself.