Three-Ingredient Creme Brûlée

Once reserved for fancy French restaurants, TikTok’s take on creme brûlée can be made with just three ingredients — vanilla ice cream, eggs, and sugar. First, you melt the ice cream in the microwave, using about a half a cup per serving. Once it’s melted, you add one egg yolk per serving and whisk it together. From there, you pour the mixture into a ramekin bowl before baking. Once the treat is baked and cooled thoroughly in the refrigerator, caramelize sugar on the stove top and drizzle it on top of your dessert. Try this recipe.