Elevate Frozen Pizza Crust With Different Sauces

“We’ve been buying frozen crust just to eliminate that and then getting more creative with the things that we’re putting on top of it. One ingredient I think that we’ve had in the cabinet since this all started was canned San Marzano tomatoes,” Voltaggio explained. “You can cook [so much] with a can of tomatoes … it’s almost like you open up that can and then you decide like what part of the world you want to go to and where you want to eat.” When he got tired of tomato sauce on his pizza, the chef raided his pantry for more inspiration. “We graduated to different pestos and things like that,” he explained.