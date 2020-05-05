Try a Dessert Smoothie

When it comes to sweet courses, the yogurt bowl is not the only sugary meal Voltaggio loves. “We also have mastered the art of the dessert smoothie,” he shared. “Like, laying on the couch late at night, grabbing Cinnamon Toast Crunch, some yogurt, some frozen blueberries, some almond butter and a banana and just blending it all together. It’s a pretty easy sell!”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.