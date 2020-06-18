Brooke Williamson (Season 14, Charleston)

After her bitter defeat in season 10, the Los Angeles native returned to the competition in 2016 to avenge her loss and was ultimately named Top Chef. Since her win, Williamson and her husband, Nick Roberts, have opened several restaurants in and around her hometown. The Tripel has served “good beer and good food to good people since 2011,” according to its Instagram account, while Hudson House specializes in Asian-inspired comfort food. Williamson is also the co-owner and co-chef of Hawaiian-inspired Da Kikokiko and multi-part concept, Playa Provisions.