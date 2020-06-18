Harold Dieterle (Season 1, San Francisco)

The first season of the Bravo hit (and the only one Lee hosted) was set in San Francisco but concluded in Las Vegas. Dieterle beat out fellow competitors Dave Martin and Tiffani Faison for the top spot. After his win, the New York native opened a trio of restaurants in the Big Apple’s West Village: Perilla, Kin Shop and the Marrow, the last of which closed in 2015. The following year, the Culinary Institute of America graduate served as a consultant for the AMC TV series Feed the Beast, which was set in a fictional restaurant. He is now a consulting chef at Ten Hope, a restaurant in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, that opened in October 2019.