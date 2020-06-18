Top Chef Winners Where Are They Now

Hosea Rosenberg (Season 5, New York)

Fan favorites Fabio Viviani, Hall and Stefan Richter all lost to the New Mexico native in season 5. Following his successful stint on the show, Rosenberg opened Blackbelly in Boulder, Colorado, in 2014 and followed up with the debut of Santo in Boulder three years later. In March 2020, the culinary pro was focused on finding a cure for multicentric carpotarsal osteolysis, an extremely rare and painful genetic disorder that afflicts his young daughter, Sophie.