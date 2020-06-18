Ilan Hall (Season 2, Los Angeles)

Hall beat out his old culinary school rival Marcel Vigneron to take top honors in season 2. After the show, the New York naive opened The Gorbals in Los Angles, which was in business for five years before closing permanently in 2014. A second outpost of The Gorbals debuted in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in 2014, but shuttered two years later. These days, Hall runs Ramen Hood in Los Angeles’ Grand Central Market, which counts Chrissy Teigen as a fan. Hall also hosted Knife Fight, a cooking competition show on the Esquire Network, which ran for four seasons before ending in 2017.