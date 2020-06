Joe Flamm (Season 15, Colorado)

The former executive chef at Michelin-starred Italian restaurant, Spiaggia, had a tough road to victory, but was ultimately named Top Chef in March 2018. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Flamm announced his plans to open an Italian eatery in Chicago with a menu that will “focus on Adriatic drinking food from Croatia and Italy.” According to Flamm’s website, the restaurant is slated to open during summer 2020.