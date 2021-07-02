Melissa King (Season 17, Los Angeles)

Having previously made it to the finals during season 12 of the Bravo series, the California native defeated all-star competitors Bryan Voltaggio and Stephanie Cmar in the June 2020 finale of season 17. King currently holds the record for most single-season challenge wins in Top Chef history. The Asian-fusion cuisine expert has collaborated with ice cream company Humphrey Slocombe on a number of unique flavors, including Hong Kong milk tea ice cream. She also created King Sauce, a small-batch line of signature condiments, and has been hosting virtual cooking classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.